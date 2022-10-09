Mets season ends with 1-hit whimper; Joe Musgrove dominant as Padres advance to NLDS

There’s going out with a whimper and then there’s going out like the Mets.

New York’s 101-win season is over before its postseason ever really began as they were held to one hit and two base-runners while getting dominated by Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, 6-0, to end their season on the sourest of notes.

The Mets could only muster one hit across seven innings against Musgrove and were desperate enough that Buck Showalter emerged from his dugout before the bottom of the sixth to ask the umpiring crew to check the right-hander for any illegal substances on his person — including rubbing his ears.

The Padres righty struck out five and walked just one in his sterling outing, which came after a five-year hiatus from the postseason where he posted an 8.10 ERA in the 2017 playoffs with the Houston Astros.

Mets starter Chris Bassitt suffered a similar fate as Max Scherzer in Game 1 as one of the club’s top arms fell woefully short on the big stage, lasing just four innings while allowing three runs on three hits with three walks.

After a seven-pitch first inning in which he cruised, Bassitt ran into a roadblock made of his own doing in the second. Josh Bell led it off with a single before the righty got two quick outs. But he walked Ha-Seong Kim and Trent Grisham to load the bases, only for Austin Nola to sneak a single through the left side to score a pair and put the Mets in an early hole.

He walked Kim again with two outs in the fourth inning and after stealing second, the Padres’ shortstop came around to score on a Grisham single to put San Diego up 3-0.

Musgrove continued to mow down the Mets, who would finally get their first hit and baserunner of the night in the fifth inning when Pete Alonso led off with a single. It didn’t do much to rattle San Diego’s savior, as he struck out Jeff McNeil and Daniel Vogelbach to bookend his inning. But it was Grisham who bailed him out of the frame when he ran down a Mark Canha rope that looked destined to knock off the right-center-field wall for extra bases.

Taking the mound to lead off the sixth, Showalter convened a pow-wow with the umpiring crew to prompt the check of Musgrove. After the extensive search yielded nothing, he proceeded to retire the Mets in order on just 11 pitches, gesticulating and looking back toward the Mets’ dugout in the process.

He allowed a second Mets baserunner on the night by issuing a lead-off walk to Starling Marte but set down the heart of New York’s order — Francisco Lindor, Alonso, and McNeil — in succession.

The Padres put the finishing touches on the Mets in the eighth when Juan Soto drove in a pair with a single off closer Edwin Diaz down the left-field line — though both runners that came around to score belonged to Mychal Givens, who walked Kim and yielded a single to Grisham.

