Mets send Michael Wacha to IL with shoulder inflammation

New York Mets starting pitcher Michael Wacha has been placed on the 10-day injured list after dealing with shoulder inflammation, the team announced Sunday morning.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Wacha alerted the team that he felt something in his right shoulder during his outing on Friday night against the Miami Marlins where he subsequently underwent an MRI.

“I had a conversation with him about it, we’re not too overly concerned,” Rojas said. “It’s in the back of the shoulder. He said it after the game, he felt it. He felt it during the outing and he was able to keep going.”

After a solid debut for the Mets after signing over the winter, Wacha struggled in his previous two outings — including Friday night’s loss to Miami. He has a 9.00 ERA in his last nine innings pitched, but Rojas said that this issue was not present in his previous outings.

Rojas and the Mets do not know who will take Wacha’s spot in the rotation the next time it comes up on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

It will certainly not be Marcus Stroman, who is working his way back from a calf injury suffered just before MLB’s restart in late-July. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Tuesday, which suggests that he is close to a return.

“We also have guys that can go multiple innings from our bullpen as well in case we need to have a bullpen day or an opener,” Rojas said. “It’s a situation that you need to be prepared for.”