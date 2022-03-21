Mets, Yankees boast solid betting-odds heading into the 2022 season

Baseball fans in New York City are in luck, as both the Mets and Yankees are among a small group of elite franchises considered to be favorites to hoist the World Series trophy this year.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mets boast betting odds of +1100 to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy, which gives them the third-best odds this season, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (The Chicago White Sox similarly have +1100 odds).

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS30-1 PAYOUT!

MARCH MADNESS BONUS! 30-1 PAYOUT!MARCH MADNESS BONUS! BET NOW

The Bronx Bombers, meanwhile, are currently featuring a odds of +1300 on FanDuel Sportsbook, which would give participants $13 for every $1 wagered if the Yankees win the World Series.

Both teams have made significant offseason moves, with the Amazins’ trading for bullpen help in the form of Chris Bassitt from Oakland, as well as reliever Adam Ottavino — giving the already-vaunted team from Queens a boost on the mound. The team will also have Robinson Canó back at second base, after serving a yearlong suspension for PED use.

[READ ALSO: NY Mets roster begins to take shape]

The Yankees, meanwhile, have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason, with the re-signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo serving as the team’s big move in free agency.

Hal Steinbrenner, the owner of the Yanks, for his part, denied any spending-war drama in the Five Boroughs with new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has spent his personal fortune bringing a number of highly-sought-after prospects to Queens.

[READ ALSO: Steinbrenner focused on the Yankees, denies spending war with Cohen’s Mets]