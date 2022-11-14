NBA Players Association could file grievance for Nets Kyrie Irving

The NBA Players Association could be joining the mess that has become the ongoing situation with Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games and gave him of reported conditions for him to return to the club. Various people have come out against the extra hoops that the Nets ar trying to get Irving to go through in order to play again.

The NBAPA is now ready to step in if the Nets and Irving can’t find a reasonable timetable for his return, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Word is Irving is itching to get back on the floor and there have been rumbles for days that the National Basketball Players Association, at some stage, could move to file a grievance on Irving’s behalf if the various parties involved can’t reach a resolution on a return timetable,” Stein reported on Monday.

Irving has already sat out six games under the team-initiated suspension and head coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t have any update on when the Nets superstar would return. Brooklyn’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers had been the fifth game he missed and he did not play on Sunday against the Lakers marking the sixth game he was held out of.

Vaughn told reporters in Los Angeles that his focus was on the guys that were there.

“I’m just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said.

While it seemed there had been positive steps made after Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and team owners Joe and Clara Tsai, an interview with the New York Post seemed to cast more confusion.

Joe Tsai told the periodical that Irving “still has work to do” before the organization was ready to move forward.

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com “He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai told the New York Post. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

The Nets play two more games on the road before returning home on Sunday.