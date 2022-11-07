Nets Kevin Durant named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Even with the Nets in turmoil, Kevin Durant’s game hasn’t wavered. The NBA acknowledged that on Monday by awarding him with the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his play from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

Durant averaged 30.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 36.9 minutes per contest. He shoot 53.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, and his average points were first among all players in the Eastern Conference.

The honor was the Nets superstar’s fourth time since joining Brooklyn and the 30th of his career. It was announced hours before the Nets tipped off against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Durant has been having another strong season for the Nets through the first 10 games. He’s been averaging 31.5 points per game and shooting 52% from the field.

The franchise cornerstone hasn’t averaged this high of points since the 2013-14 campaign when he was putting up 32 points per contest. And his points per game this year is third in the league behind just Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com