Nets rout Knicks in Jacque Vaughn’s first game as head coach in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant put up a triple-double, Seth Curry was scorching hot and the Nets kicked off the Jacque Vaughn era with a resounding a 112-85 win over the Knicks at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn victory came hours after the Nets named Vaughn as the team’s new head coach, removing the interim tag a little more than a week after they parted ways with Steve Nash. The win was the Nets’ third in their last four games and moves them to 5-7 on the year after starting 2-6 through their first eight contests.

It was a resounding win on a night where four separate Nets sent new seasons highs, including Durant’s 12 rebounds and 12 assists and Curry’s 23 points. The night was also one of the more impressive games for Ben Simmons, who had missed four games before returning to the lineup earlier this week against Dallas.

It extended the Nets’ dominance over their crosstown rivals as Brooklyn secured its eighth straight win over the Knicks and their fifth consecutive at home over New York.

Durant finished the game with 29 points, along with 12 rebounds and 12 assists on 10-of-19 shooting. The superstar’s triple-double was his fifth as a Net and also recorded one against the Knicks last season in April.

Curry shot 6-of-11 from three-point range while adding three rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal. The Nets’ sharpshooter’s 23 points off the beach are the most by any Brooklyn reserve this season and came in Curry’s fourth game of the year.

Sumner had an impressive night of his own from three-point range, which saw him go 3-for-3 on his first three attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nets outscored the Knicks in a number of different categories, including points in the paint (40-30), second chance points (21-11) and fastbreak points (16-10). Brooklyn shot nearly 50% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range.

The Knicks shot a paltry 32.2% from the field and an even uglier 27.9% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle led New York’s scoring with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting.