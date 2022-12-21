Kyrie Irving misses Nets-Warriors showdown due to right calf tightness

BROOKLYN — The Golden State Warriors weren’t the only team playing without a star on Wednesday night. The Nets announced just before tip-off that Kyrie Irving would not suit up due to right calf tightness.

The Nets superstar had been downgraded to questionable just before head coach Jacque Vaughn addressed reporters pregame. Vaughn did not have much information at the time.

“It just came after, he did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived,” Vaughn explained. “And then came to me and said he experienced a little bit of tightness. So want to get him checked out a little bit and see what the update is hopefully soon.”

It was after that the Nets made the announcement that he would miss the game. This was only the second time this year that Irving has missed a game due to an injury.

Irving had missed the Nets’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 10 due to left adductor tightness.

Irving has averaged 35 points per game in his last two outings for the Nets and shot nearly 60% from the field. He also hit the game-winning basket last Friday night in a win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.