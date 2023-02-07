Nets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith discuss new roles in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith did not suit up for Tuesday’s Nets showdown with the Phoenix Suns, but the organization’s two recent trade acquisitions were inside Barclays Center for the first time and already getting to know the role they’ll have on this new look team.

Brooklyn is going through a transformation as they go from a superstar-filled team to one with a Kevin Durant-led squad that is deeper and lengthier. That makes Dinwiddie, the presumptive starting point guard when he does play, and Finney-Smith important to Brookly going forward.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

“You know, we talked about our group being longer and more multi-dimensional and be able to guard multiple positions,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said on Monday after the Nets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers. “both of those guys can. Spencer’s ability to attack on both ends of the floor with the basketball, without the basketball. Shooting at a high clip right now this season. So that’s great for our group. Another three-point shooter. And then Do’s ability to defend and shoot the open three and guard multiple positions. We’re just longer, stronger and overall more athletic as a team.”

The pair were headed to meet with Vaughn after they wrapped up their first Brooklyn press conference several hours ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Suns. Vaughn said before the game that he was still cooking up how he would deploy the two, but Dinwiddie’s game is pretty well known in the halls of Barclays Center.

Dinwiddie played five seasons in Brooklyn before the Nets traded him to the Washington Wizards during the summer of 2021.

“In general, it’s probably pretty self-explanatory. Right?” Dinwiddie said about his role. “Be ready to spot up and shoot with (Kevin Durant) when he’s got the ball and being aggressive. If Cam Thomas is on a heater for example, probably get out of his way. Try to create shots for shooters like Joe (Harris), Seth (Curry), Doe. Be aggressive in terms of making plays at the rim. And you know, guard too. I mean, some of this stuff…At this stage I’ve pretty much, kind of, got to do the similar-type stuff: Be aggressive in the pick-and-roll, and if the clock is down, break down the defense.”

Dinwiddie had been playing some of the best basketball of his career in Dallas, averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists. Now he gives the Nets added playmaking ability while shooting 40% from three-point range.

His size at the guard position should help the Nets on the defensive end, which compliments the defensive talents of the Nets. Finney-Smith gives Brooklyn added size and help on the defensive end, along with a player that can shoot the three ball well.

“I plan on guarding the best player on the court,” Finney-Smith said. “I take the challenge in that. I can guard multiple positions, I can play multiple positions. You ain’t gotta draw up a play for me, I’m gonna find ways to get involved and be aggressive. Just a winning mentality, I’m gonna bring that to the team.”

The Nets don’t appear to be done wheeling and dealing before Thursday’s trade deadline and there has been some speculation that both players could still be packaged in a trade. Dinwiddie was aware of the chatter but did not expect to be moved again before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“I mean, I assume I’m here. I plan to be here,” he said. “I don’t think we’d be having this press conference if they weren’t. This would be a lot of trouble just to ship me off in six hours.”

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com