Mets complain about Dodgers Stadium: “Far Below MLB Standards”

According to reports, the New York Mets are not happy about their current situation in Dodger Stadium.

For the Mets, the four-game series against the LA Dodgers is a chance to give themselves a true litmus test after a scorching 35-17 start within the first two months of the season.

It appears that they aren’t too happy with the conditions they are being placed in by the home team. The main complaint coming out of the Mets is that the video room is “dingy and smells like rat urine.”

Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest baseball stadium in Major League Baseball. For a stadium that old, one must expect some issues to arise, but no-one should be expecting below MLB standard conditions like that.

Major League Baseball, nor the Dodgers have since commented on the latest accusation; however, this is not the first and only complaint being used across the league about unfair working conditions.

In a memo sent out earlier this year, the league chastised some clubs for unfair working conditions for women in clubhouses and stadiums in general. While having adequate bathrooms and space for women is not the same as the smell of a room a visiting team uses, it highlights the growing issues that have arisen within ballparks and the spaces that are provided to teams.

Not the First Complaint from Mets to Dodgers

This is also not the first time the Mets have complained about the Dodgers in recent years.

In 2016, the Mets accused the Dodgers of using electronic technology in an effort to prepare their players for proper defensive positioning. In 2019, the Mets had accused the Dodgers of stealing signs.

Neither of the claims brought much response from the league, but the latest complaint of unfair working conditions is another of a long line of issues the Mets have had with the Dodgers.

The latest complaint about the unsanitary video room is yet another example of a growing part of the Mets organization.

The analytical team, once a small group of people has grown into a 30-person department that has set the Mets franchise on a successful track record over the last few months. The team’s new hitting approach, courtesy of Eric Chavez, has taken the team by storm and helped New York to be one of the best offenses in baseball.

Both improvements have shown a growing need for competent working conditions at other teams’ ballparks.

It doesn’t seem that is happening out in LA though.

Game two of the four-game series is set for 10:10 tonight.

