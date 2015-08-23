NYCFC throttled by LA Galaxy

It was too little, too late by the time David Villa got New York City FC on the board by …

The Western Conference-leading Galaxy (13-7-7) were on the attack throughout the first half, but NYCFC (7-12-7) found itself down just 1-0 at halftime.

But the second half was a different story as Los Angeles scored on four of eight shots, finding the back of the net in the 54th, 67th, 70th and 81st minutes.

NYCFC returns to the pitch at Yankee Stadium on Sunday when they host Columbus Crew SC.