Pete Alonso’s 2-HR day powers Mets past Phillies in Game 2 of doubleheader

Pete Alonso went 3-for-5 and crushed two home runs with five RBI to pace the Mets to a 6-1 victory in Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The win ensured the Mets split the doubleheader, improving to 20-10 on the season and putting the Phillies seven games behind them in the NL East.

Alonso’s big day provided his sixth and seventh home runs of the season along with his 12th career multi-home-run game — tying Carlos Delgado for seventh on the Mets’ franchise list for most games with at least two home runs hit.

On the mound, Chris Bassitt turned in yet another solid start, allowing just one run over 5.2 innings of work with four strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 2.45 and improve his record to 4-2.

After scoring just two runs in the first game of the doubleheader, Alonso matched the Mets’ total in the first inning, launching a two-run home run over the left-field fence off Phillies starter Christopher Sanchez.

The young Phillies starter went just 2.1 innings in an abbreviated start — the Alonso blast proving to be the lone mistake he made on the day.

Nick Nelson relieved Sanchez, but met the same fate when facing Alonso in the fifth inning when the Mets’ slugger unloaded on a 111.4 mph bomb that traveled 426 feet for a three-run shot that put New York up by four.

PETE DESTROYS ANOTHER ONE pic.twitter.com/QIiPNjGdRn — SNY (@SNYtv) May 8, 2022

Staked with a comfortable lead, Bassitt proceeded to roll along as his impressive start to life in a Mets uniform continued, retiring 11 straight batters between the third and sixth innings.

He got more insurance in the sixth frame when — after a single from JD Davis and a double from Tomas Nido — a wild pitch plated Davis to make it 6-1.

After getting the first two men in the sixth, Bassitt’s day came to an end after Rhys Hoskins doubled and Jean Segura walked, but Chasen Shreve snuffed out any hope of a Phillies rally by striking out Bryson Stott.