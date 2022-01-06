Sports betting coming to New York Jan. 8: Major wagering operators approved by state

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Mobile sports betting will be here in New York by the weekend.

The New York State Gaming Commission announced on Thursday that four licensed mobile sports wagering operators — Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive — have been given the green light to launch operations in New York no earlier than Saturday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. ET.

It will be on each of the operators when they can begin accepting wagers after that effective date.

Another five sportsbooks — PointsBet, BetMGM, Resorts World, BallyBet, and WynnBet — were approved late in 2021 and will be allowed to accept bets on a “rolling basis when requirements are met.”

The approval from the state provides a concrete date for the long-anticipated arrival of mobile sports betting in New York — which will now be the largest state that will allow it.

New York has had in-person sports betting since 2019, but its tax revenue has been hampered to $3.7 million considering each of the four locations that allow one to do so are all at least an hour outside of New York City.

Now with mobile betting set to launch, New York is expected to see hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue added in 2021.