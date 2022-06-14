MLB Daily Dish: Best Bets for June 14th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our best MLB bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

So far we’ve started this week 8-4 in our MLB bets, so we’ll look to keep that going.

MLB Best Bets for June 14

Atlanta Braves (35-27) @ Washington Nationals (23-40), 7:05 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Max Fried (6-2, 2.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.28 K/9)

Max Fried (6-2, 2.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.28 K/9) WAS Starting Pitcher: Jackson Tetrault (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8.07 K/9 in the minors)

Jackson Tetrault (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8.07 K/9 in the minors) Last 10: WSH is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ATL is 10-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ATL is 10-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 6.4 runs scored.

WSH averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 6.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 2.9 runs.

WSH allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 2.9 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Oakland Athletics (21-41) @ Boston Red Sox (32-29), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Nick Pivetta (5-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.31 K/9)

Nick Pivetta (5-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.31 K/9) OAK Starting Pitcher: Jared Koenig (0-1, 9 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 6.75 K/9)

Jared Koenig (0-1, 9 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 6.75 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 3.1 runs scored.

BOS averaged 4.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 3.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.3 runs.

BOS allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Chicago White Sox (28-31) @ Detroit Tigers (24-36), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Tyler Alexander (0-3, 8.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 6.57 K/9)

Tyler Alexander (0-3, 8.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 6.57 K/9) CHW Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12.71 K/9)

Dylan Cease (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12.71 K/9) Last 10: DET is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

DET is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 2.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 5.8 runs scored.

DET averaged 2.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 5.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.5 runs.

DET allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.5 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) @ New York Mets (40-22), 7:10 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9.75 K/9)

Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9.75 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 7.22 K/9)

Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 7.22 K/9) Last 10: NYM is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIL is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIL is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 2.9 runs scored.

NYM averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 2.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 6.2 runs.

NYM allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 6.2 runs. MLB Best Bet:

San Diego Padres (38-24) @ Chicago Cubs (23-37), 8:05 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 5.68 K/9)

Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 5.68 K/9) SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.26 K/9)

Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.26 K/9) Last 10: CHC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 5.4 runs scored.

CHC averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 5.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 7.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.9 runs.

CHC allowed 7.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Cincinnati Reds (22-39) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (29-34), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.26 K/9)

Zach Davies (2-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.26 K/9) CIN Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10.14 K/9)

Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10.14 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.3 runs scored.

ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 5.2 runs.

ARI allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 5.2 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Kansas City Royals (20-39) @ San Francisco Giants (33-26), 9:45 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb (5-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 7.41 K/9)

Logan Webb (5-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 7.41 K/9) KC Starting Pitcher: Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.13 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 7.15 K/9)

Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.13 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 7.15 K/9) Last 10: SF is 7-3 in their last 10 games. KC is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

SF is 7-3 in their last 10 games. KC is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SF is 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

SF is 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SF averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 4.6 runs scored.

SF averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 4.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SF allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.4 runs.

SF allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

