MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 1st

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

We’re off to a solid start this week on our MLB bets, going 19-12-1 (61%) over the first two days, so we’ll look to keep that going today.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 1

Kansas City Royals (16-32) @ Cleveland Guardians (21-24), 1:10 p.m. ET

CLE Starting Pitcher: Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11.25 K/9)

Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11.25 K/9) KC Starting Pitcher: Brad Keller (1-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 5.27 K/9)

Brad Keller (1-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 5.27 K/9) Last 10: CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games. KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games. KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. KC is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. KC is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 4.5 runs scored.

CLE averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 4.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 7 runs.

CLE allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Washington Nationals (18-33) @ New York Mets (34-17), 7:10 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco (5-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 7.96 K/9)

Carlos Carrasco (5-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 7.96 K/9) WAS Starting Pitcher: Evan Lee (0-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11.10 K/9 in minors)

Evan Lee (0-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11.10 K/9 in minors) Last 10: NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games. WSH is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games. WSH is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 7.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 4.7 runs scored.

NYM averaged 7.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 4.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.2 runs.

NYM allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

San Diego Padres (30-19) @ St. Louis Cardinals (28-21), 1:15 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 5.04 K/9)

Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 5.04 K/9) SD Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.52 K/9)

Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.52 K/9) Last 10: STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: STL is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. SD is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.

STL is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. SD is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.2 runs scored.

STL averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.8 runs.

STL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Miami Marlins (19-27) @ Colorado Rockies (22-26), 3:10 p.m. ET

Game 1 of a Doubleheader

COL Starting Pitcher: Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 3.34 K/9)

Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 3.34 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 8.06 K/9)

Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 8.06 K/9) Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. MIA is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. MIA is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 3 runs scored

COL averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 3 runs scored Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.6 runs.

COL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Houston Astros (32-28) @ Oakland Athletics (20-32), 3:37 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 5.85 K/9)

Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 5.85 K/9) HOU Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.03 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8.58 K/9)

Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.03 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8.58 K/9) Last 10: OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. HOU is 1-9-0 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. HOU is 1-9-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 2.8 runs scored

OAK averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 2.8 runs scored Last 10 – Score Allowed: OAK allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 2.8 runs.

OAK allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Atlanta Braves (23-27) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (24-26), 3:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 5.77 K/9)

Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 5.77 K/9) ATL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Wright (4-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.23 K/9)

Kyle Wright (4-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.23 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ATL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ATL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.3 runs scored.

ARI averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.9 runs.

ARI allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Want to learn more about betting on MLB? Read our MLB Betting Resource Guide

San Francisco Giants (27-21) @ Philadelphia Phillies (21-29), 6:05 p.m. ET

PHI Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola (2-4, 3.56 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 10.98 K/9)

Aaron Nola (2-4, 3.56 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 10.98 K/9) SF Starting Pitcher: Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.6 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 11.52 K/9)

Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.6 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 11.52 K/9) Last 10: PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. SF is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. SF is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 4.8 runs scored.

PHI averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 6 runs.

PHI allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Miami Marlins (19-27) @ Colorado Rockies (22-26), 6:40 p.m. ET

Game 2 of a Doubleheader

COL Starting Pitcher: Germán Márquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 7.38 K/9)

Germán Márquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 7.38 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 12.17 K/9 in minors)

Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 12.17 K/9 in minors) Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. MIA is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. MIA is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 3 runs scored

COL averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 3 runs scored Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.6 runs.

COL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Seattle Mariners (21-28) @ Baltimore Orioles (21-30), 7:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 7.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 9.21 K/9)

Kyle Bradish (1-3, 7.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 9.21 K/9) SEA Starting Pitcher: Robbie Ray (4-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 10.09 K/9)

Robbie Ray (4-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 10.09 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 4.9 runs scored.

BAL averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 4.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.1 runs.

BAL allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Los Angeles Angels (27-23) @ New York Yankees (34-15), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.7 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 10.36 K/9)

Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.7 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 10.36 K/9) LAA Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 5.98 K/9)

Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 5.98 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored.

NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs.

NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Chicago White Sox (23-24) @ Toronto Blue Jays (28-20), 7:07 p.m. ET

TOR Starting Pitcher: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-0, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 4.7 K/9)

Hyun Jin Ryu (2-0, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 4.7 K/9) CHW Starting Pitcher: Michael Kopech (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 8.36 K/9)

Michael Kopech (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 8.36 K/9) Last 10: TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4.4 runs scored.

TOR averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6 runs.

TOR allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Minnesota Twins (30-21) @ Detroit Tigers (19-30), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9.58 K/9)

Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9.58 K/9) MIN Starting Pitcher: Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 8.13 K/9)

Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 8.13 K/9) Last 10: DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

DET is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 3.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 4.4 runs scored.

DET averaged 3.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 4.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.1 runs.

DET allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Cincinnati Reds (17-31) @ Boston Red Sox (23-27), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 10.24 K/9)

Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 10.24 K/9) CIN Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 11.37 K/9)

Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 11.37 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 6.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5 runs scored.

BOS averaged 6.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 4.1 runs.

BOS allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Milwaukee Brewers (32-19) @ Chicago Cubs (20-29), 8:05 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.04 K/9)

Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.04 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Jason Alexander (6-2, 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 6.23 K/9 in minors)

Jason Alexander (6-2, 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 6.23 K/9 in minors) Last 10: CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 4.2 runs scored

CHC averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 4.2 runs scored Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 3.5 runs.

CHC allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 3.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Tampa Bay Rays (28-21) @ Texas Rangers (24-24), 8:05 p.m. ET

TEX Starting Pitcher: Jon Gray (1-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 8.47 K/9)

Jon Gray (1-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 8.47 K/9) TB Starting Pitcher: Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.91 K/9)

Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.91 K/9) Last 10: TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TEX averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.5 runs scored.

TEX averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TEX allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.6 runs.

TEX allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-27) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (33-16), 8:10 p.m. ET

LAD Starting Pitcher: Mitch White (0-0, 4.6 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.62 K/9)

Mitch White (0-0, 4.6 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.62 K/9) PIT Starting Pitcher: José Quintana (1-2, 2.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 7.43 K/9)

José Quintana (1-2, 2.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 7.43 K/9) Last 10: LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. PIT is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. PIT is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

LAD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAD averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 4.1 runs scored

LAD averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 4.1 runs scored Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAD allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 4.9 runs.

LAD allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

For all of our MLB Betting Guides and News, click here

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Sports Betting Sign-Up Deals: