Stay or Go: Predicting the Jets 2023 offseason plans for upcoming free agents

We’re just over a month out of the start of the 2023 offseason and the New York Jets have several decisions to make about their current free agent class.

Some decisions, like a Quinnen Williams extension, are seen as no-brainers while others will keep general manager Joe Douglas up at night for the foreseeable future. So as we’re drawing nearer to the start of when teams can lock up their top players, let’s look at who the Jets should keep, and who they should let walk.

Quinnen Williams – Stay

Duh. Williams was one of the best players on the Jets this season and could have easily been a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. New York would be foolish to let their top overall player walk and they won’t. Expect a massive deal coming for the Jets’ former third-overall pick.

Quincy Williams – Go

The Jets have several decisions to make regarding their linebacking core. Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander are both free agents this offseason and Douglas will need to decide who to choose to keep. In my mind, Alexander, because of his past experience with Robert Saleh in San Francisco, would be the one that stays. Williams has been great since Saleh was hired, but that has more to do with the scheme than overall skill. Alexander is the better player.

Nate Herbig – Stay

As offensive linemen go, Herbig was a surprise addition to the Jets in 2022 that outplayed his current deal. He could get much more on the open market, but Douglas understands the importance of paying your linemen. Herbig will be staying.

George Fant – Go

New York’s offensive line is in much better shape than people realize. With Mekhi Becton due back from two straight seasons of injuries and a potential fit with some of the top tackle prospects in the draft, the Jets don’t necessarily need George Fant anymore.

Sheldon Rankins – Stay

Another easy decision for New York even if this means that Soloman Thomas is most likely gone. Rankins was graded out at a 73 overall grade by Pro Football Focus, an elite grade for a top defensive lineman. At only 28 years old, Rankins and Quinnen Williams will dominate the division in the trenches for years to come.

Mike White – Go

It will certainly surprise some people but there is doubt that the Jets are moving on from Zach Wilson this offseason. With a top veteran also expected to come, there isn’t going to be room for the fan favorite on the 2023 roster. As well as White played at times, he hasn’t been healthy enough to warrant another contract.

James Robinson – Stay

Joe Douglas’ big deadline acquisition didn’t work out very well this season. After rushing for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season, Robinson has struggled to stay on the football field. That being said, a new offensive coordinator could potentially find room for him in a backfield trio of Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Robinson.

Connor McGovern – Stay

The center free agent class is very poor, and there is no top center in this draft that you could potentially see as a Day One starter to this point. It would make a lot of sense for the Jets to keep McGovern at least as a stopgap.

Greg Zeurlein – Go

As kickers go, Zeurlein isn’t bad. He’s just average and the Jets can find a better kicker out there.

Other Notable Go’s: Joe Flacco, Dan Feeney, LaMarcus Joyner, Vinny Curry, Mike Remmers, Nathan Shepherd, Nick Bawden, Greg Senat, Jeff Smith, Bryce Huff, Lawrence Cager, Ty Johnson, Marcell Harris

