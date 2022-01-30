Stefanie Dolson is New York bound to join Liberty: Report

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Stefanie Dolson is headed home.

The WNBA veteran and Port Jarvis, NY native is joining the New York Liberty, according to a report from The Athletic. The deal is reportedly multi-year, but the specifics of the contract are unknown at this time.

Dolson had spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Sky, but had reportedly been deciding between New York and the Seattle Storm. She had met with Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Chicago as well.

In 24 appearances last season for Chicago, she averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Dolson was also a big part in helping the Sky caputring their first WNBA title last season.

Originally drafted by the Washington Mystics sixth overall in 2014, she spent three seasons in the Nation’s Capital before being traded to Chicago in 2017. Dolson has been named a WNBA All-Star twice over the course of her eight-year career.

Dolson is known as one of the best pick-and-roll players in the league and is expected to fit in well for New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney.

New York has gone through some changes during this offseason, including the addition of new head coach in Sandy Brondello. She was introduced as the team’s new coach earlier this month.