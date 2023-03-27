What’s next for Yankees’ prospect Oswald Peraza?

The excitement around Anthony Volpe winning the Yankees’ starting shortstop job was muffled a little bit by the news that Oswaldo Peraza would be sent down to the minor leagues. Peraza had been the favorite to win the starting job at short going into camp, but a rough spring at the plate coupled with Volpe “kicking in the door” changed the order of things.

Peraza will start the year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he’ll get the chance to be the everyday starter, which is likely what was the biggest factor in the Yankees’ decision to send him back down. The Yankees already had a logjam in the infield before Volpe broke out during spring training with Geyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both still in the mix going into camp.

Trade rumors had swirled around both Torres and Kiner-Falefa during the offseason and it seems likely that they’ll both be on the Opening Day roster. That made it nearly impossible for Peraza to remain with the big club and get significant time in the field or at bat in order for him to continue to develop.

He struggled at the plate during camp with a .190/.306/.310 slash line and a leg injury cost him some time during the spring.

None of that seems to indicate that the Yankees have lost any faith in Peraza. The organization still believes he’s part of their future and it is likely he’d be the first call-up if an injury was to occur or Volpe’s first month doesn’t go as well as the Yankees would need it to go.

There also remains the possibility that general manager Brian Cashman does work out a trade for Torres or Kiner-Falefa, which would open up room for Peraza to make it to the major league level. The Yankees could easily use his time with the Railriders to get him reps at second base or even third base in order for him to develop his skillset at another position in the infield.

The decision to send Peraza to the minors was one that many people wouldn’t have seen coming when spring training began, especially after he started for the Bombers in the playoffs and saw MLB action during the regular season. While it’s a setback for the time being for the 22-year-old being back in the minors, it’s hard to imagine his time in Triple-A will last too long.

The Yankees open the regular season on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.