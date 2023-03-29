“This is going to be special,” Judge told MLB.com. “Get a chance to play my first Opening Day as the captain, and getting a chance to play against a great organization. We’re going to have some fun.”

Judge grew up a San Francisco Giants fan — the Yankees’ Opening Day opponent — which had some fans and those in the organization worried that the superstar slugger could leave for his childhood team. That obviously never happened and Judge is now holding a distinction that greats such as Lou Gehrig, Ron Guidry, Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter have also held.

But the pressure will be there for Judge, who will not only be tasked with trying to recreate a season in which he hit 62 home runs, batted .311 and led the major leagues in RBIs, OBP, slugging and OPS just to name a few. He is now in charge of being the clubhouse leader for one of Major League Baseball’s most storied franchises

The thing is Judge has always been a leader in the clubhouse, even before he was named captain.

“The thing is, this is the first year that Judge is the captain for our fans. For us, it’s been years before that,” Luis Severino told The Athletic. “We’ve seen him as our captain years before this happened. The way he plays the game, it doesn’t matter if he’s 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, he’s the same guy when we win the game. He just cares about winning games, caring for people and all of his teammates. I’ve never seen somebody care for other people more than him. That’s why he is where he is now.”

Added Aaron Hicks: “He’s definitely a guy who wants to maximize everyone’s potential and always wants to push you. Anybody that is willing to push someone else to do better is someone you want in your corner.”

Judge will need to be at the top of his game on the field, since the Yankees’ offense has often seemed to go the way Judge has gone. Though they have shifted away a little this season from just being a power-hitting team.

The captain is still the center of the Yankees’ offense and the spring was a good sign of what could come this year. In 46 spring training plate appearances, Judge hit .368 with seven RBIs and two home runs.

