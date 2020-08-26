Yankees may seek rookie alternate-site pitching help for Mets doubleheader

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When Yankees manager Aaron Bone was asked his thoughts on playing three doubleheaders in a four-day span, he simply replied “2020, baby.”

The unprecedented whirlwind of games, which begins Wednesday with Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka throwing in Atlanta, also poses a conundrum for the Yankees bullpen in the upcoming five-game, three-day series with the Mets – one that likely requires bullpen aid from the team’s alternate site.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s rainout against the Braves, Boone said that current Scranton-based pitchers Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt “will be built up and in line to be an option” for a debut this weekend against the Amazin’s.

The Yankees skipper also addressed that the two greatly speculated pitching prospects have only been able to pitch in simulated games ahead of a potential big league call up, saying “this is what it is this year.”

“So the work they’re doing down there has been good, the reports we’re getting have been very good. But these are important days for them to continue to refine their craft as young players that have bright futures,” Boone added, calling this “definitely unique, but an important time for them.”

As of Tuesday night, Boone said that Jordan Montgomery will start one of Friday’s two games and JA Happ is slated for a start in Saturday’s single-game while no starter has yet been named for Sunday.

It’s now possible to see this rookie duo cash in on a chance to start at Yankee Stadium since the rest of the Mets series is currently up for grabs.

“We’ve got to figure it out, it’s a challenge,” Boone said about the upcoming triple, doubleheaders, noting that the seven-inning format makes it “a little more doable.”

“We’ve just got to make sure we keep our minds right to continue to put our best foot forward,” Boone said.

The Yankees also announced the acquisition of Giants catcher Rob Brantly for cash considerations to San Fransisco on Wednesday.