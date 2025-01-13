Yankees rumors: 4 options to replace Gleyber Torres at 2B

Aug 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) looks up after the top of the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in one month, and the New York Yankees still do not have a second baseman after letting Gleyber Torres walk in free agency to the Detroit Tigers.

General manager Brian Cashman has been forced to have a busy offseason after Juan Soto jumped ship across town to the Mets. With the money that would have been allocated toward the star right fielder, he bolstered the pitching staff by bringing in starter Max Fried and closer Devin Williams. He also replaced Anthony Rizzo with Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yankees had been connected with Luis Arraez and Gavin Lux, but conflicting reports tempered any thoughts of the three-time batting champion Arraez getting traded from the San Diego Padres to the Bronx. Lux was also dealt from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Cincinnati Reds.

It has left the Yankees with some work to do to address second base, though options still remain.

Brendan Rodgers

The 28-year-old was non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies this offseason after slashing .267/.314/.407 (.721 OPS) with 13 home runs and 54 RBI in 135 games last year. Perhaps not the flashiest numbers, but a 44.1% hard-hit rate in 2024 ranked in the 70th percentile of Major League Baseball. That has the potential to play well at Yankee Stadium.

There have been some questions about his fielding in recent years. His outs above average (range) of -3 was in the 24th percentile, and his arm strength was in the 16th.

Donovan Solano

A stop-gap option at the position, the 36-year-old journeyman played in 96 games with the San Diego Padres last season, batting .286 with a .760 OPS. He lacks any considerable power, but his ability to put the ball in play presents a potential bottom-of-the-lineup option.

Jose Iglesias

Across town in Queens, Iglesias put together a career year with the Mets after latching on with a minor-league deal last winter. The team’s spark plug batted .337 with an .829 OPS in 290 plate appearances.

A career .283 hitter with Gold Glove-caliber defense, Iglesias could help plug the hole at second base, even if the Yankees opted to approach it by committee in 2025 alongside DJ LeMahieu.

Jazz Chisholm

Chisholm is a natural second baseman who was flexed to third when the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins at last year’s trade deadline.

Should the Bronx Bombers come up empty in their search for an outside fill-in at second, Chisholm could potentially move back to his normal position. That would allow Cashman to either try to swing a deal for an Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado at third base or stay internal at the hot corner and platoon the position between LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com