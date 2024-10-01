Yankees news: Updates on Anthony Rizzo, left field competition, more ahead of ALDS

Sep 10, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) looks back after striking out during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — With the Yankees securing the best record in the American League in 2024, they earned a first-round bye, which is something only the top two teams in the American and National Leagues get to enjoy

“These are important days for us.” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday during his club’s ALDS workout day. “Obviously, going out and winning our division and earning a bye gives us the ability for that rest of a long season. But there are important days for us where I want our guys walking in with an edge. There’s a lot to accomplish, there’s a lot to get done.”

The biggest missing piece from the Yankees lineup this postseason is likely to be Anthony Rizzo, who broke two fingers on his glove hand during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The first baseman has yet to resume any type of baseball activities.

“He’s still just treating it,” Boone said. “We’re not testing anything yet, at least for a

couple more days. He’s been here already for a couple hours treating it, so nothing yet.”

In terms of replacements, both Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice will be in the mix to start

at first in the first game of the ALDS.

Another position yet to be decided is left field, that, since the beginning of September, has been a competition between both Alex Verdugo and Jasson Dominguez. Like first base, Boone says that there has been no decision on that front either.

“Not yet,” he said. “We’ll let the week unfold. I have thoughts in my mind, but we’ll let that unfold.”

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon the perspective Game 1 and 2 starters, there has still been no decision made on who the starter will be for Game 3, if necessary, but it will likely be either Luis Gil or Clarke Schmidt.

Boone noted that both men could be available out of the bullpen as well.

“I don’t know,” Boone said. “I want everyone to kind of weigh in and have their opinions

and thoughts heard. I think it’s a really good decision we have in front of us. I feel like whichever way we end up going is going to be a good choice. Both guys, Clarke and Luis could

play a role in the days ahead out of the pen in a situation.”

Speaking of the bullpen, Jake Cousins emerged as a big name for the Yankees out of the

bullpen towards the latter half of the season until he hit the injured list with a pec strain on Sept. 22. But if all goes well, it is likely that Cousins will be good to go off the injured list by the start of the ALDS.

“Hopefully we have a good week with Jake [Cousins.]” Boone said. “The important role that he’s played with us. I feel good about where he’s at and how he’s doing. I do feel like they

[the bullpen] do compliment themselves well down there. With some different skill sets and

different attributes that hopefully serves us well moving forward.”

In other injury news, Boone gave injury updates on DJ LeMahieu, who Boone said had a

good week.

“We’ll see how it unfolds with what he’s able to do.” Boone said. “He’s had a pretty good week, so we’ll see what we’re able to do with him.”

Nestor Cortes is still shut down and has not resumed throwing. The Yankees will open the ALDS against either the Kansas City Royals or Baltimore Orioles this coming Saturday.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com