The Popular Brooklyn Half Marathon's registration window closed on Wednesday afternoon with 27,000 people registering in four hours and 57 minutes.

Registration opened at noon and by 5 p.m. it had sold out, according to the New York Road Runners.

The NYRR says it is expecting it to be the largest half marathon in the country once again.

In 2018, the race filled up with about 27,500 people just two hours and 17 minutes later, according to NYRR.

If you missed general registration, you can still secure a spot by registering to run with the NYRR Team for Kids, which raises money so children can participate in running events nationwide. This requires participants to raise at least $500 by May 1.

Here's how to register:

Create your New York Road Runner profile ahead of time and add your up-to-date credit card;

Go online here to place your order and not the NYRR app;

If you become a NYRR member, you'll get member pricing ($90 as opposed to $115)

The 13.1-mile race starts near the Brooklyn Museum, goes past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and around Grand Army Plaza before entering Prospect Park. Then, after a loop around the park, runners head onto Ocean Parkway toward Coney Island for the finish line at the boardwalk.