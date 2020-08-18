Fraunces Tavern Museum to hold online lecture on roles of Black Americans during Revolutionary War

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY FANNI FRANKL

Fraunces Tavern Museum will hold an online Zoom lecture this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on “The Black Presence at the Battle of Bennington,” by Vermont writer Phil Holland.

In the lecture, Holland will discuss the roles of Black Americans during the Revolutionary War, most notably those at the Battle of Bennington. Topics such as Sipps Ives, a member of the Green Mountain Boys who died in battle and the sources of wealth funding continental troops will be explored.

Fraunces Tavern Museum centers around topics dating back to the American Revolution era. Built in 1719 by the De Lancey family as a private residence, hotel and significant tavern during the American Revolution, it is the oldest standing structure in Manhattan. They celebrated their 300th anniversary in 2019. The Museum has since been involved with different public programs and exhibitions. Following the pandemic, they have switched to online forms of education and activity.

Anyone interested in the lecture can register for the lecture on the Fraunces Tavern Museum website. Registration ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.