"Friends" turns 25 on Sunday, and with its big anniversary comes an even bigger roster of celebratory events in New York City. You'll want to "PIVOT" (as Ross would say) on over to one of these anniversary screenings, talks, trivia nights or pop-ups.

See the sitcom in theaters

Take a break from your Netflix binge and see your favorite "Friends" on the silver screen. Fathom Events brings 12 episodes — a variety of fan favorites from the series' 10 seasons — to theaters for three nights. The first, Sept. 23, features the pilot, "The One with the Blackout" (season 1), "The One with the Birth" (season 1) and "The One Where Ross Finds Out" (season 2). The second (Sept. 28) and third (Oct. 2) nights span through season 6, with favorites like "The One with the Prom Video" (season 2), "The One with Ross’s Wedding — Part 2" (season 4) and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" (season 5).

Each date's event features four newly remastered episodes. Exclusive, previously recorded interviews are set to follow the screenings, according to a release. Nine theaters in the city are participating, including AMC Bay Plaza 13 (Bronx), AMC Empire 25 (Manhattan) and Regal Sheepshead Bay 14 (Brooklyn).

(Sept. 23, Sept. 29 and Oct. 3; get $15 tickets at fathomevents.com)

Snap a selfie on a replica of the iconic couch

Ah, the burnt orange couch where so many of "Friends' " biggest moments took place. Warner Bros. brings replicas of that Central Perk sofa to various locations across the globe this month and next to pay homage to the sitcom and its group of buds who had far too much free time to kill. The couch will be at the Empire State Building's Observation Deck Saturday and Sunday. If you're interested in dropping by for that Instagrammable moment, expect a line. When "Game of Thrones" pulled a similar stunt in April, fans lined up and waited for hours for their chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

(Saturday and Sunday, all day; Empire State Building)

Grab a cup of coffee from Central Perk

The "Friends" pop-up experience is completely sold out, but that doesn't mean you can't get a good peek at the lower Manhattan Central Perk recreation. A retail portion of the pop-up exhibit is open to the public, at 503 Broadway, through Oct. 6. The shop offers exclusive "Friends"-branded merch, from shirts and bags to hats, mugs, pins, shot glasses, games and more. A functioning replica of Central Perk will be open for business at the shop, serving up coffee and treats, like "Joey's NY Apple Pie" ($6) and "Phoebe's Great Grandma's Famous Cookies" ($4.50).

(Daily through Oct. 6; 503 Broadway; friends25popupshop.com)

Play foosball with your "best bud" at a midtown pop-up

A second Central Perk-themed pop-up shop is opening on the corner of 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue Friday. Hosted by PIX11, the outdoor celebration is set to include a "Central Perk" re-creation (note: it's not the official one hosted by Warner Bros. and Superfly), a foosball table and more. "Smelly Cat," famously sung by Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) in the series' fictional coffee shop, will be performed live at the event. "Friends" episodes will be streamed on outdoor TV monitors. A replica of the "Friends" couch will also be present.

(Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; corner of 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue; RSVP for free at eventbrite.com)

Prove your fandom at a "Friends" trivia night

Maybe don't bet your rent-controlled apartment at this "Friends" trivia night like Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) did in season 4. Stone Creek Bar and Lounge in Kips Bay is hosting a trivia event that's set to weed out the "Friends" phonies over five total rounds of questioning.

(Saturday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; 140 E. 27th St.; get free tickets at eventbrite.com)

Binge it all again on Netflix

If you don't own the entire series on VHS box set and can't make it to the theater, consider revisiting the series by way of Netflix, where all 10 seasons will stream through the end of the year. Set aside an hour (or two) this weekend to start back at the beginning — when Rachel stormed into Central Perk in her wedding dress — or hop around to view only your favorites.

(All weekend; Netflix.com)