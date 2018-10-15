LATEST PAPER
66° Good Evening
'Haunted Subway' coming to the Union Square/14th St. station for Halloween

The NYPD Transit Bureau, Neighborhood Policing and the MTA announced the event via tweet on Monday. 

Looking for a spooky scene? Check out the

Looking for a spooky scene? Check out the "Haunted Subway" coming to the Union Square subway station Oct. 18-19. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
If awful delays, creepy straphangers and the haunting smells of the subway weren't already enough to freak you out, the MTA and NYPD have something even more terrifying up their sleeves.

On Oct. 18 and 19, those looking for a thrill can head to the "Haunted Subway," a family-friendly haunted house, NYC Transit style.

The NYPD Transit Bureau, Neighborhood Policing and the MTA announced the event via tweet on Monday. While few details have been released otherwise, it seems like it'll be a spooky time. It's sponsored by Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses, Blood Manor, Party City and New York Life Insurance (let's hope you won't need any after visiting).

Curious New Yorkers can find the Haunted Subway at 15th Street and University (the Union Square/14th Street subway station) from 4 to 7 p.m. both nights.

Maybe it'll make you forget about the other scary things you find in the subway.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

