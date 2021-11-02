Here are some things to do in Manhattan Nov. 4- 12

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thursday, Nov. 4

scriptART: The Collection Volume One– The multimedia collection takes scripts from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso, The Shape of Water, Get Out, Moonlight and others, and transforms them into works of art. Timothy Mendonça’s multimedia art exhibit debuted on Nov. 3 and will be open through Nov. 7. Mendonça created the exhibit because he’s always wondered what could be accomplished by transforming the blueprint of the screenplay into other forms of art. Appointments encouraged. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 2 Rivington St., Lower East Side.

XO World Project– Visit New York City’s newest attraction at the World Trade Center Campus. “XO World” and “XO Play” are two sculptures aiming to promote equality, unity, peace and love. Artist Daniel Anderson’s inspiration for these sculptures came from children and their open acceptance of others. These sculptures have attracted thousands, sparking a “Share The Love” global movement to spread positivity and share the messages of kindness and unity. Free. “XO World” is located in front of One World Trade Center on the West Plaza at 285 Fulton St., and “XO Play” is installed in the Oculus at the World Trade Center.

The “XO World” sculpture. Photo Courtesy of XO World Project

The “XO Play” sculpture. Photo Courtesy of XO World Project.

Friday, Nov. 5

New Nightclub and event space opening in Midtown– Don’t miss the grand opening of Nebula Nightclub and event space at 135 W. 41st Street in the heart of Times Square. Nebula will be the largest nightclub and event destination to open in Manhattan this fall. The ceiling is made of six moveable video panels, allowing patrons to dance under any scene they desire. For reservations, tickets and event inquiries visit www.nebulanewyork.com.

Winter Village at Bryant Park- Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park offers ice skating, the holiday shops and rink-side eats and drinks at The Lodge. The Rink is open daily through March 6, 2022. Free admission. Skate rentals $15 to $45. Hours: Monday- Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday- Sunday (and holidays): 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

Saturday, Nov. 6

Meow Parlor Reopen to the public– NYC’s first cat cafe and non-profit rescue organization officially reopened on October 16. All of the cats at Meow Parlour are adoptable via Meow Parlour, which grew from a cat cafe to a fully fledged non-profit animal rescue and advocacy organization. The parlour is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are required and can be booked via meowparlour.com. Each visit is 50 minutes long for guests ages 9 and up. Meow Parlour plans to gradually bring back special events, including cat yoga and Drag Queen Bingo. $16. 46 Hester St., Lower East Side.

Theatre in a Meeting Room festival show openings– ‘Theatre in a Meeting Room’ is an intimate, affordable and unique experience for fans of theatre and comedy. The festival features two shows produced by Mike Lemme. ‘Bathroom of a Bar on Bleecker’ will show each Saturday through Nov. 20, and ‘Healing+ on Sunday’ will show each Sunday starting Nov. 7 through Nov. 21. Sunday shows begin at 4 p.m. and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. EAch show is an hour long. Tickets are $10 each, $15 for both shows. 2nd Floor Meeting Room 134 West 29th St., Chelsea.

The rink at Rockefeller Center– The iconic ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center will open for the 2021-2022 fall and winter season on Saturday, Nov. 6. The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $20 to $54. 600 5th Ave, New York, NY 10020

Sunday, Nov. 7

TCS New York City Marathon– The annual marathon will celebrate its 50th run this Sunday. The marathon covers the five boroughs of New York City, and it is the largest marathon in the world. People can cheer participants on in-person or via the mobile app. People can also watch on WABC-TV and ESPN2 at 8:30 a.m. Local coverage begins at 7 a.m.

“From Milan to Many: Watch Parties”– For the Milan Derby AC Milan, an Italian professional football (soccer) club based in Milan with over 500 million fans across the globe, and Roc Nation, an Entertainment Company founded by JAY-Z, joined forces with AC Milan Club New York City, to broadcast the showdown between the Rossoneri and Inter. Free. JAY-Z’s exclusive 40/40 Club in Manhattan, on 6 West 25th St.

Monday, Nov. 8

New York Comedy Festival- Get ready to laugh and have a good time during this seven day festival with over 100 shows and 200 comedians ready to entertain the city. The festival includes shows with Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Megan Stalter, Ronny Chieng, Jon Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It, Smart Funny & Black Live!, Nick Kroll, ALOK, Marc Maron, Michael Rapaport, Brian Regan, Gary Gulman, Bill Maher, Michelle Buteau, Andrew Santino and the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes. Ticket prices, show times and venues vary depending on the show. For more information visit: https://nycomedyfestival.com/

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes– The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® presented by Chase is back. Watch the Rockettes dazzle the stage as they bring Christmas cheer to audiences all winter long. Ticket prices and show time vary. Radio City Music Hall at Rockefeller Center. For more information visit: https://www.rockettes.com/christmas/

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Housing Works’ Annual “Fashion For Action” Fundraiser Event: Housing Works, an NYC non-profit organization providing advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, will hold its 18th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser starting Nov. 10 through the 13. This four-day shopping spectacular features in-store and online shopping and brings together icons and influencers in fashion, media and entertainment. All sale proceeds benefit Housing Works. VIP events start Nov. 10, and the sale is open to the public from November 11-13. Nov. 10: VIP Reception 4 -6 p.m., VIP Shopping 4 p.m. – 7 p.m, GA Shopping 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 11-13 Public Sale 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Housing Works’ Chelsea Thrift Shop 143 West 17th Street.

The Anthropologists’ “No Pants in Tucson”: This show draws on thebigoted state laws from the 19th and 20th centuries that made it illegal for women to wear pants in public. With a creative and producing team of women, non-binary and transgender artists, historical newspaper articles are excavated along with legal text and ohotographical archives to unmask the real lives impacted by the archaic laws. $12- $30. Show times vary. Runs Nov. 6-14 at A.R.T./New York Theatres – Mezzanine Theatre 502 West 53rd Street, NY, NY 10019.

Thursday Nov. 11

New York Philharmonic- Simone Young and Sheku Kanneh-Mason: Sheku Kanneh-Mason who won the BBC Young Musician Competition and whose appearance at the 2018 royal wedding was watched by almost two billion people will perform Dvořák’s lyrical Cello Concerto. Simone Young will conduct the program. $48- $163. The show runs through Nov. 13 show times vary. Alice Tully Hall.

Friday, Nov. 12

IN-PERSON: BASIC HIP-HOP WITH ANTBOOGIE: Take an in-person basic hip-hop class with AntBoogie, he founder and leader of one of the most commercially successful dance groups, The Amount Boyz. 10:30 to 12:00 Broadway Dance Center 322 W 45th St • NYC, NY 10036. Visit https://www.broadwaydancecenter.com/faculty/hip-hop-street-styles for ticket prices.