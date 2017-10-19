Finding the perfect holiday gift can be a daunting task, but it gets easier when handmade and locally crafted items are together in one location. Instead of perusing the mall or chain stores for an object or piece of clothing everyone has, search the winding alleys of the city's holiday markets, which are crammed full of unique trinkets, snacks and toys.

These shops can be found across the city from the markets at Union Square and Columbus Circle to the Brooklyn Flea, and the Astoria and Fad markets.

To make it even easier, we've put together a list of where you can get in the holiday spirit and find the best gifts below:

Union Square Holiday Market

With more than 100 merchants, the Union Square Holiday Market provides a plethora of creative gifts for your shopping needs. The possibilities are endless -- from handmade jewelry and leather belts to accessories made from recycled plastics. Take a break from browsing and grab a snack from one of the food vendors, because who doesn't work up an appetite while shopping? (Manhattan, Nov. 16 to Dec. 24, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., urbanspacenyc.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton )

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

When you're not sharpening up on your ice skating skills at the park's ice rink (which is free), browse the Winter Village shops. There are more than 150 different stalls selling handmade crafts, artisanal food and goods from around the world, including rugs, jewelry, yogawear, ceramics, body lotions and teas. (40th and 42nd streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues, Manhattan, Oct. 28 to Jan. 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, wintervillage.org) (Credit: Bryant Park Corporation / Colin Miller)

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

At the intersection of Columbus Circle and Central Park, another shopping hotspot can be found. This market has something for most everyone on your list. Among other items, you'll find handmade wooden puzzles, artisanal chocolates and clothing for men, women and children. Everything is handmade, made in the U.S. or Fair Trade, organizers say. (Columbus Circle, at 59th Street and Central Park West, Nov. 28 to Dec. 24; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturday; until 7 p.m. on Sundays, urbanspacenyc.com) (Credit: Erin Kestenbaum)

Grand Central Holiday Fair

Kill two birds with one stone while traveling through Grand Central Terminal. On your way home from work, take advantage of the roughly 40 vendors selling wares in Vanderbilt Hall. There are gifts for him and her, and for kids on two and four legs. (Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, closed Thanksgiving Day; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, 89 E. 42nd St., grandcentralterminal.com) (Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority / Patrick Cashin)

Grand Holiday Bazaar

The Grand Bazaar's weekend market is transforming into a hot spot for the holidays. Peruse holiday-specific goods from more than 100 vendors, including Voilà Chocolat, ornaments from The Mermaids Dream and more. (100 W. 77th St., Manhattan, open weekends from Dec. 2-24, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., grandbazaarnyc.org) (Credit: Grand Bazaar NYC)

F.A.D. Weekend Holiday Market

FAD Market's "Holiday Edition" can be found at three different Brooklyn locales each weekend in December from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and promises to show off "thoughtfully curated" items from more than 180 independent designers of art, jewelry, clothing, bath and body care, and more. And, for the first time, it will host a holiday artisan food market with more than 40 vendors like handmade chocolates, sweets, baked goods and more. That will be held on Dec. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Invisible Dog Art Center -- 51 Bergen St. (Dec. 2-3 at the Brooklyn Historical Society at 128 Pierrepont St.; Dec. 9-10 at the Invisible Dog Art Center; and Dec. 16-17 at City Point's Prince Street Corridor at 445 Albee Square W.; fadmarket.co) (Credit: F.A.D. Weekend)

Astoria Market

This weekly market transforms into a holiday haven for three Sundays. Head to Astoria to shop from around 40 vendors, selling an array of handmade wares including jewelry, stained glass, ceramics, knitwear, leather boots and baked goods. (Bohemian Hall, 29-19 24th Ave., Queens, Dec. 3, 10 and 18, noon-6 p.m., astoriamarket.com(Credit: Astoria Market)