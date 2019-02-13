LATEST PAPER
Oscars viewing parties in NYC: Where to watch the award show

By amNY.com staff
This year's Oscars is jam-packed with nominated films that have rocked us ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), thrilled us ("Black Panther") and made us weep ("A Star is Born"). But, there are only a few that will actually take home the title of "best."

It all comes to a head on Feb. 24, when the 91st Academy Awards -- set to air at 8 p.m. on ABC -- brings out Hollywood's finest to the red carpet as stars vie for the coveted titles of best actor, best actress and more.

So, grab a front-row seat at these bars, restaurants and theaters to see how well your favorite flick of the year -- from "Roma" to "The Favourite" -- fares on Oscars night.

The Oscar experience at Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple
Photo Credit: Celtic Developers Groups, Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple screens as it serves up eight themed cocktails inspired by this year's nominees. There will also be a Hollywood-style red carpet background for photo ops. For those who want to reserve a table, Oscar Wilde is offering a limited early bird special for $78 (tax and gratuity included) for a table of four, which includes four themed cocktails, theater popcorn and guaranteed seating. To reserve, email info@oscarwildenyc.com. (Free otherwise, 7 p.m., 45 W. 27th St., eventbrite.com)

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

The ceremony will be shown in the bar
Photo Credit: Wolfgang's Steakhouse

The ceremony will be shown in the bar of each of Wolfgang's bars across the city, which will also be offering "The Red Siren" for $18. The cocktail is made with Stoli vodka, grenadine, lime juice and triple sec. (Times Square: 250 W. 41st St., 212-921-3720; Tribeca: 409 Greenwich St., 212-925-0350; Park Avenue: 4 Park Ave., 212-889-3369; Midtown: 200 E. 54th St., 212-588-9653 and Gotham: 16 E. 46th St., 212-490-8300; wolfgangssteakhouse.net)

DiWine

DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in Astoria is
Photo Credit: Joe Kanta

DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in Astoria is putting the show on a big screen and serving up a special cocktail named "It's Oscar Thyme" for $13, made with bourbon, thyme, lemon, Benedictine and prosecco and rimmed with edible gold glitter. (41-15 31st Ave., 718-777-1355, diwineonline.com).

Arlo SoHo

Arlo SoHo 's Living Room is screening the
Photo Credit: Arlo SoHo

Arlo SoHo 's Living Room is screening the show with free hors d'oeuvres, such as smoked salmon cucumber cups, avocado toast and lamb kebabs from Harold's and Oscars-themed specialty cocktails ($16) including the "City of Stars" (made with Avion Reposado Tequila, strawberry, pecan, rhubarb and lime) and the "Red Carpet Kickoff" (made with coconut oil-washed bourbon, Amontillado Sherry, blueberry, clove and Angostura bitters). You can win free prosecco by filling out a nomination ballot, too. RSVP is not required. (Free, 7:30 p.m., 231 Hudson St., arlohotels.com/arlo-soho)

'Red-Carpet Ready Viewing Package' at Kimpton Ink48 Hotel

If you want to splurge on your Oscars
Photo Credit: Kimpton Ink48 Hotel

If you want to splurge on your Oscars night, this private viewing party and overnight for two people starts at $5,000. The package includes a red carpet for pre-show glamour shots; a "Gold Statue" cocktail with Champagne and edible gold luster dust, pictured, as well as unlimited nonalcoholic drinks; replica award statues for each attendee to keep; "expansive" food options and award show ballots for guests to complete before the show starts. (653 11th Ave., 212-757-0088, ink48.com)

Comedy and trivia at Threes Brewing

Comedians and actors Kendra Cunningham and Stephen Sheffer
Photo Credit: Threes Brewing

Comedians and actors Kendra Cunningham and Stephen Sheffer will host a night of Oscars fun, which will include Oscars-themed trivia during the commercial breaks. Prizes will be awarded and both individuals and groups are welcome. (Free entry, 7 p.m., 333 Douglass St., threesbrewing.com)

