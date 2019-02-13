This year's Oscars is jam-packed with nominated films that have rocked us ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), thrilled us ("Black Panther") and made us weep ("A Star is Born"). But, there are only a few that will actually take home the title of "best."

It all comes to a head on Feb. 24, when the 91st Academy Awards -- set to air at 8 p.m. on ABC -- brings out Hollywood's finest to the red carpet as stars vie for the coveted titles of best actor, best actress and more.

So, grab a front-row seat at these bars, restaurants and theaters to see how well your favorite flick of the year -- from "Roma" to "The Favourite" -- fares on Oscars night.

The Oscar experience at Oscar Wilde Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple screens as it serves up eight themed cocktails inspired by this year's nominees. There will also be a Hollywood-style red carpet background for photo ops. For those who want to reserve a table, Oscar Wilde is offering a limited early bird special for $78 (tax and gratuity included) for a table of four, which includes four themed cocktails, theater popcorn and guaranteed seating. To reserve, email info@oscarwildenyc.com. (Free otherwise, 7 p.m., 45 W. 27th St., eventbrite.com)

Wolfgang's Steakhouse The ceremony will be shown in the bar of each of Wolfgang's bars across the city, which will also be offering "The Red Siren" for $18. The cocktail is made with Stoli vodka, grenadine, lime juice and triple sec. (Times Square: 250 W. 41st St., 212-921-3720; Tribeca: 409 Greenwich St., 212-925-0350; Park Avenue: 4 Park Ave., 212-889-3369; Midtown: 200 E. 54th St., 212-588-9653 and Gotham: 16 E. 46th St., 212-490-8300; wolfgangssteakhouse.net)

DiWine DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in Astoria is putting the show on a big screen and serving up a special cocktail named "It's Oscar Thyme" for $13, made with bourbon, thyme, lemon, Benedictine and prosecco and rimmed with edible gold glitter. (41-15 31st Ave., 718-777-1355, diwineonline.com).

Arlo SoHo Arlo SoHo 's Living Room is screening the show with free hors d'oeuvres, such as smoked salmon cucumber cups, avocado toast and lamb kebabs from Harold's and Oscars-themed specialty cocktails ($16) including the "City of Stars" (made with Avion Reposado Tequila, strawberry, pecan, rhubarb and lime) and the "Red Carpet Kickoff" (made with coconut oil-washed bourbon, Amontillado Sherry, blueberry, clove and Angostura bitters). You can win free prosecco by filling out a nomination ballot, too. RSVP is not required. (Free, 7:30 p.m., 231 Hudson St., arlohotels.com/arlo-soho)

'Red-Carpet Ready Viewing Package' at Kimpton Ink48 Hotel If you want to splurge on your Oscars night, this private viewing party and overnight for two people starts at $5,000. The package includes a red carpet for pre-show glamour shots; a "Gold Statue" cocktail with Champagne and edible gold luster dust, pictured, as well as unlimited nonalcoholic drinks; replica award statues for each attendee to keep; "expansive" food options and award show ballots for guests to complete before the show starts. (653 11th Ave., 212-757-0088, ink48.com)