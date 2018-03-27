It's time to get outside and celebrate Prospect Park at its annual opening weekend.

Kicking off with a parade, a fair and an 1860s-style baseball game on April 7, the whole weekend will be jam-packed with things to do, including ice skating, a cookout, a scavenger hunt, bird watching, nature exploration, spring planting and more.

So don't stay at home, register ahead of time for what you'd like to do and head to Brooklyn's park to join in on the free activities. Below are some happenings you won't want to miss.

Catch the opening parade More than 1,000 kids from youth baseball leagues will parade down Seventh Avenue in Park Slope, led by local marching bands and civic leaders, starting at 10 a.m. Once they reach the Long Meadow ballfields, ceremonial first pitches will be thrown to begin the season.

1860s-style baseball game A historically accurate game of 1860s-style baseball will take over the Long Meadow ballfield at 11 a.m. The Brooklyn Atlantics, a group of men who recreate the original Atlantic Base Ball Club that started in 1855, wear period-correct uniforms and gear, but no gloves, as it was then. It'll be interesting to see how different (and similar) it is compared with today's baseball.

Get your ice skating in It will be your last chance to go ice skating for the season at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside. Open from noon to 9 p.m. April 7 and from noon to 5 p.m. April 8, tickets are $10 and skate rentals are $7.

Running History Tour Get your workout and a lesson in history at the same time, starting at 11 a.m. on April 7. A tour guide and the New York Road Runners will lead the tour at a comfortable pace, about 10 minutes per mile, which will allow for photos and questions. At 9 a.m. April 8, there will be a fun run with the Prospect Park Track Club. The route will spell out "park" in honor of the opening weekend. If running isn't your thing, you can take the tour at a slower pace at 10:30 a.m. Turnstile Tours and the Prospect Park Alliance will lead you through the park to discover its nature, including plants and geology, and its history, including its architecture.

Eat delicious food in the great outdoors From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 7, there will be a cookout at Greenmarket. You'll get free grilled meats and veggies that are sourced from Greenmarket farmers at Grand Army Plaza. Smorgasburg returns at 11 a.m. April 8 for its season, which runs through October. More than 100 local and regional food purveyors will be at Breeze Hill to serve you until 6 p.m.

Open mic campfire Gather at an outdoor campfire at the park's Lefferts Historic House for a night of poetry readings, music and talks, run by the Alliance, the Brooklyn Public Library and Urban Word NYC. Starting at 7 p.m. April 7, you'll be able to share your work in a three-minute slot on a first-come, first-served basis, or just sit and enjoy.