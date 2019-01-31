Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

watch it. The Super Bowl -- along with its mildly entertaining halftime show and many expensive commercials and oh yeah, football -- is Sunday, which translates to a kind of holiday in New York City. That equals much food in addition to the pigskin on big-screen TVs. For those really just in it for the wings and nachos, battle LIII sees the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams; Maroon 5 takes the stage with Travis Scott and Big Boi during halftime. As this is not an event to watch alone, we've culled a handy list of viewing parties at restaurants and bars, some of which focus on the food, others on drink, and plenty in favor of both. If you're more in it for those other bowls -- puppy, kitten and the all-new cat (cats have fun too) -- well, kick back at home and tune into the alternatives. In addition to the furry festivities, there's no shortage of marathons, including five hours of "Family Feud." Survey says: You have options.

don't pay for it. If you didn't head to Wakanda the first time "Black Panther" hit theaters -- or even if you did -- these encore screenings are for you. The epic, Oscar-nominated flick, starring Chadwick Boseman as the Marvel superhero, returns to theaters for Black History Month, offering free entry to fans through Feb. 7. More than 200 AMC theaters across the country are participating, including four in Manhattan and one in the Bronx. "'Black Panther' is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of the voices behind its success," Disney CEO Bob Iger says. "The story also showcases the power to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it." As you could easily predict, tickets to the free showings are going fast. Book your screening or join a waitlist ASAP.

drink it. How many Quentin Tarantino enthusiasts reside in NYC? Michael Galkovich is about to find out: His KillBar opens Friday in Williamsburg, and it's all-in on the QT. "I'm a huge fan of Quentin's work and his totally unique artistic direction, so I wanted to celebrate that," the bar owner notes. "The space, the food and the drinks pay homage to all of Tarantino's coolest movies." The KillBar name, well, that's just a start. Enter and you can sit at a bar modeled on the tavern scene from "Inglourious Basterds" while sipping on a themed cocktail. The Bloody Bride mojito references "Kill Bill" (but you knew that already), and the Tarantino iced tea dares add bourbon. Draft beers are served as well, if you just can't get yourself to order the Let's Have a Threesome. The food menu is similarly sprinkled with Tarantino-isms, though you can probably just point if you're too shy to say, "one plate of Pussy Wagon Tacos, please." And go ahead and eat those "Hateful 8" Wings seated underneath the illustration of Samuel L. Jackson as Jules chomping on a Royale with Cheese (a sandwich that, along with the Big Kahuna Burger, is being offered for special events). Film screenings (Tarantino only, naturally) are planned, as are trivia nights.

relive it. Welcome class of 2019, you have been cordially invited to a re-do of your high school winter formal. Greenpoint bar and lounge The Springs is throwing "Enthusiastic Dad's Winter Formal" on Fridays and Saturdays in February so you can relive your awkward phase without the confusing hormones and having to catch a ride with your older friend. "Our tag line for the event is, 'relive your youth while you're young,'" The Springs owner Anthony Serignese says. "Everybody knows how to drink now and nobody's throwing up in the bathroom. There's no bad acne and no frizzy hair -- it's a redo." Serignese is becoming an expert on themed events: The Springs is the same bar that transforms into Donner & Blitzen's Reindeer Lounge every holiday season. This party will have a photo booth with balloons, a wall covered with silver tinsel, plenty of group dancing, classic hand-painted banners and drinks you might have enjoyed when you were a young(er) adult. It's finally time, once again, to pull out that cummerbund or cubic zirconia necklace.