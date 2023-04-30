Ask the MTA | ADA accessibility, OMNY tap tracking and MetroCard purchasing options

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: I am a paraplegic and use a wheelchair. Any updates as to when the 7 Av subway station on the B/D/E line (my home station) will be made ADA accessible? Thomas M., Hell’s Kitchen

A: The 7th Av station is on the list for ADA improvements as part of the MTA’s historic $55 billion Capital Program, though a contract has not yet been awarded. The determination to make this station – and the many others targeted for investment – fully accessible has never been stronger.

We made a legal commitment last summer to keep going with ADA projects until 95% of the system is fully accessible, and we look forward to completing this important work.

– Jamie Torres-Springer, President, MTA Construction and Development

Q: Is there a way I can keep track of OMNY taps, so I know how close I am to hitting “Lucky 13?” Lucy C., Chinatown

A: Riders can sign up for a free online OMNY account (omny.info/register) to view their OMNY card balances and track progress towards reaching the fare cap and free rides.

Signing up gives users access to a secure dashboard to view up to 12 months of trip and charge history, manage payment methods, reload OMNY cards and protect their balances in case they are lost or stolen.

There’s also a contact the MTA function to ask any questions you might have about the new tap-and-go system.

– Jordan Alexander, Deputy Director, OMNY Customer Experience

Q: If MetroCard vending machines that take cash are out of service and I don’t have a credit or debit card, how else can I gain entry into the subway? Gwendolyn P., Morris Park

A: In-station vending machines aren’t the only place where customers can pay cash for a Metro-Card.

Each month, Mobile Sales Service vehicles travel around the five boroughs, making regularly scheduled stops at senior citizen centers, shopping areas, and along major bus routes. They are staffed with customer service representatives who can handle cash transactions and help with other MetroCard issues.

Some local stores also sell MetroCards and new tap-and-go OMNY cards. A list of participating retailers can be found online at the MTA website.

– Michael Ellinas, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, New York City Transit