B, D, F, M trains will have reduced night service this week, MTA says

The MTA’s Fastrack repairs will affect the Sixth Avenue lines this week.

Grab some extra patience if you use the B, D, F or M trains this week.

The Sixth Avenue lines will be skipping several stations throughout the city as part of Fastrack this week, according to the MTA.

There will be no service at the West 4th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street, 47-50th streets, and 57th Street stations from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The changes will last from March 7 to 11 and then March 14 to 18.

The D and F trains will be rerouted via the A/C/E line.

But B and M service ends early and Manhattan-bound service in Brooklyn and Queens will end at 9:30 p.m.

There will be a special shuttle service between Lexington Avenue/63rd Street and 21st Street-Queensbridge, stopping at Roosevelt Island, every 20 minutes.