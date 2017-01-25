B, D train service affected after man pushed on tracks at 170th Street, NYPD says

The man is expected to be OK, police said.

B and D train service was restored after a suspension on Jan. 25, 2017, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

B and D train service was restored after an hourlong suspension Wednesday morning due to a man being pushed onto the tracks at the 170th Street station in the Bronx, officials said.

Southbound B trains were running express between Tremont Avenue and 167th Street, but returned to regular service at about 11:15 a.m. The agency also said to expect delays on the B and D lines.

The man was pushed onto the tracks at about 6:50 a.m., police said. He was removed and taken to Lincoln Hospital, and is expected to be OK, cops said.

The suspect is a male in his 20s and was wearing a green coat, police said. He fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.