Hearing on W train to be held in April in NYC

Straphangers will have a chance to sound off about the plans to revive the W train at a public hearing next month.

The MTA announced the hearing Monday which will take place at its headquarters on April 7 at 2 Broadway. As part of phase one of the Second Avenue subway, the agency is mulling running the W on the existing Q subway service in Astoria, and go local until Whitehall Street.

The Q will run on Second Avenue from 96th Street to 72nd Street, have a connection with the Lexington Av/63 St F station and continue south on its normal route at the 57th St./Seventh Ave. station.

Anyone looking to attend the meeting can sign up at the MTA’s website or in person on the day of the hearing.