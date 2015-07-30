L train delays snarl morning commute

There’s nothing like subway delays on a hot, rainy Thursday morning.

The L train had service interruptions at 8th Avenue and Graham Avenue that snarled the morning commute on Thursday.

Due to switch problems at 8:20 a.m. at 8th Avenue, only one track was being used, which led to delays, the MTA said.

In an unrelated incident, northbound trains were skipping the Graham Avenue platform for about an hour starting at 7:20 a.m., the MTA said.

The combination of problems led L train riders to social media to complain. “I hate you L train,” tweeted Nikolaax3.

“I hate these days that the L train is stuck on Bedford. You can wait or take alternative trains, but either way you made the wrong decision,” tweeted inbarck.

“The L train can suck it with these delays, hopefully the M works,” tweeted BrockThatcher.

Adding insult to injury, WNYC published a map of of what the temperatures are really like on the hottest subway platforms. Mark down July 30th as the day you started planning a trip for August.