L train shutdown: Manhattan public hearing on Thursday

The L train stop on at Bedford Ave., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. There is talk about the L train closing for repairs. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

Manhattan residents will get their chance to come face to face with the L train shutdown Thursday evening.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will hold its second and final community meeting to discuss damage to the train’s Canarsie tunnel and service shutdown options.

Currently, the MTA is weighing two options for the line that carries 400,000 passengers each weekday. One would bring complete shutdown of service between Eighth Avenue and Bedford Avenue stations that would last 18 months. Another would close one of the two L train tunnels at a time, offering service limited by 80 percent between Brooklyn and Manhattan over the course of repairs that would take three years.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Theatre, located at 120 West 14 St.