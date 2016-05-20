Metro-North service returns to normal 3 days after East Harlem fire

Metro-North service is back to its regular weekday schedule Friday, days after a fire under a section of elevated tracks in East Harlem caused major disruptions, the MTA said.

Metro-North crews worked around the clock to get train service back to normal by Friday morning’s commute, the MTA said.

The fire, which reached four alarms, broke out near the Urban Garden Center under Metro-North’s elevated tracks at Park Avenue and 118th Street around 6:42 p.m. on Tuesday.

Metro-North had to reduce service to a limited schedule on Wednesday and Thursday, causing major headaches for commuters.

FDNY officials said on Wednesday that the cause of the fire was fuel that was accidentally spilled onto a hot generator during a refueling.

Additional reporting by Vincent Barone