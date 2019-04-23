You may be paying more for your MetroCard this week, but it could also be your ticket to a free Hawaiian vacation.

The Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau has teamed up with the MTA to launch a contest that will transport one lucky commuter and a guest from the nitty gritty rails of NYC to a beautiful island in Hawaii.

Beginning Tuesday, select vending machines at eight subway stations will be stocked with special Hawaii-branded MetroCards. Anyone who snags one can register online at Hawaii.NYC and enter the code printed on the back of the MetroCard for a chance to win the giveaway.

"New Yorkers are some of the hardest-working people on the planet and the subway is a pivotal part of their everyday lives," said Jay Talwar, chief marketing officer of HVCB. "We appreciate the hustle of New York City, but know that New Yorkers crave time to get refreshed and inspired."

There are 250,000 specially branded MetroCards spread out among the following stations:

72nd Street-Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan (1, 2, 3)

86th Street-Lexington Avenue, Manhattan (4, 5, 6)

59th Street-Columbus Circle, Manhattan (A, B, C, D)

23rd Street-Eighth Avenue, Manhattan (C, E)

14th Street-Union Square, Manhattan (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6)

Broadway-Lafayette at Houston Street, Manhattan (B, D, F, M)

Fulton Street, Manhattan (A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5)

Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, Brooklyn (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5)

The contest ends April 30, and a winner is expected to be notified around May 8.

The winner will get to pick from four island experiences: Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui or the Island of Hawai‘i. The vacation includes round-trip coach airfare for two people, seven days/six nights at a hotel, a rental car for the seven days and a $1,500 gift card that can be used as spending money.

If you don’t win this contest, don’t despair: the Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau has teamed up with six other companies in New York City to offer trip giveaways throughout most of the year as part of its HIxNY tourism campaign. Each contest offers a unique experience on a different island.