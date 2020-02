Disruptions will last overnight from Monday to Friday this week.

Overnight service on the N, Q and R trains will be disrupted in Manhattan this week as part of the MTA’s Fastrack program.

Starting Monday night the lines won’t operate in any of their stops in the borough from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. R service will end early during the week and the N will only run in Brooklyn and Queens overnight.

The Q will be rerouted via the D line in Manhattan.

Fastrack disruptions on the three lines will end Friday night and resume for another week of night work next Monday.