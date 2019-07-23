The NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter announced on Tuesday the winners of the 2019 Pokey and Schleppie Awards, which highlight the slowest and least reliable bus service in the city.

The M14A-SBS, connecting the West Village to the Lower East Side via 14th Street, is the winner of this year’s Pokey Award for the slowest bus service. With an average speed of 4.3 miles per hour, the M14A moves slower than a manatee, which can glide through water at a crisp pace of 5 mph.

“For years, the M14A has been one of the slowest buses in New York City, so this year’s Pokey Award should come as no surprise,” said Jaqi Cohen, campaign director for the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign.

The M14A managed to snag the uncoveted award despite the recent implementation of Select Bus Service, which brought off-board fare payment and bus stop consolidation to the route. However, a dedicated busway, a key element to speeding up service, has been delayed by a lawsuit related to the L train tunnel reconstruction project.

“The recent implementation of SBS along the route has been a welcome change for M14 riders,” Cohen added. “Still, there is no better way to speed up service along the route than by rolling out the red carpet for bus riders with a dedicated busway.”

Last year’s winner of the Pokey Award, the M42, also received an accolade this year: the new Lifetime Depreciation Award, which highlights a bus route that has seen a significant drop in ridership because of consistently poor service.

The M42, with an average speed of 3.5 mph, has won the Pokey Award five times. By comparison, the average walking speed is about 3.1 mph.

Ridership on the route has dropped so low that it was not eligible this year for the Pokey Award, which requires a route to have a minimum daily ridership of 10,000.

Commuters in Brooklyn, meanwhile, are subject to the least reliable service in the city, with the B15 taking home this year’s Schleppie Award.

The groups determine a route’s reliability by monitoring the number of buses that bunch, which is when two or more buses arrive at a stop at the same time. When buses bunch, riders often have to wait longer before the next bus comes along.

About 20 percent of B15 buses, which connect riders between Bedford-Stuyvesant and Kennedy Airport, were observed bunching.

“It’s extremely frustrating to wait twice as long for a B15, only to see two show up at the same time,” said Mary Buchanan, research associate at TransitCenter. “What makes it even more aggravating is that we know the solution: dedicated, enforced bus lanes would un-bunch even the B15.”

One positive, the groups noted, was that the number of bus routes eligible for the Schleppie Award this year decreased, compared with 2018.