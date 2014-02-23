Overnight repairs disrupt F train service in lower Manhattan

Overnight service on the F line between lower Manhattan and Brooklyn will be suspended this week because of MTA Fast Track repairs

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, starting Monday evening to Friday morning, there will be no F service between Broadway-Lafayette Street and York Street in Brooklyn. F trains will be rerouted over the A line between West 4th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech stations.

As an alternative, there will be buses running between Broadway-Lafayette Street and East Broadway, making stops at Second Avenue and Delancey Street, as well as a shuttle in Brooklyn between York Street and Jay Street-MetroTech. Riders on the Lower East Side can get to the F train at West 4th Street by taking the shuttle and catching the D train at Broadway-Lafayette Street. The F train at Fulton Street can be accessed by taking the local No. 4 train at Bleecker Street and the J train at Delancey-Essex streets.