Subway service disrupted after person hit by train in Manhattan, officials say

Regular service resumed with delays about an hour after the incident, the MTA said.

A person was struck by a train at a Manhattan subway station on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, causing subway service disruptions, the MTA and NYPD said. Photo Credit: @NYPDnews via Twitter

A woman was struck by a train after she fell onto the tracks at a Manhattan station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The woman was struck shortly before 1:40 p.m. by a southbound 6 train at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station, police said. She had fainted and fallen onto the tracks, they said.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical condition, cops said.

There were service changes on the 6 and 5 lines as a result, but regular service resumed with delays at about 2:35 p.m., the MTA said.