An MTA spokesman on Monday called the death of a 21-year-old woman who police said appeared to be dragged by a train a "horrible and very uncommon incident."

The woman, who was not identified, was standing on the platform at the Union Square station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when she was pulled underneath a southbound No. 6 train, police said. Eyewitnesses told investigators that the woman appeared to be dragged by the train, but it wasn't immediately clear how that happened.

The woman was found underneath the train with severe body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said the MTA and the NYPD were investigating the incident.

It appeared the train had already been moving for more than 100 feet when the victim came into contact with the side of the train, and she did not appear to have been caught in the doors, according to Tarek.