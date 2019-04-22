Transit Subway rider killed in 'horrible' dragging incident at Union Square The unidentified victim, who was pulled beneath a southbound No. 6 train, was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified woman was standing on the platform at the Union Square station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when she was pulled underneath a southbound No. 6 train, police said. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai By Alison Fox and Vincent Barone alison.fox@amny.com, vin.barone@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 22, 2019 3:52 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email An MTA spokesman on Monday called the death of a 21-year-old woman who police said appeared to be dragged by a train a "horrible and very uncommon incident." The woman, who was not identified, was standing on the platform at the Union Square station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when she was pulled underneath a southbound No. 6 train, police said. Eyewitnesses told investigators that the woman appeared to be dragged by the train, but it wasn't immediately clear how that happened. The woman was found underneath the train with severe body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said the MTA and the NYPD were investigating the incident. It appeared the train had already been moving for more than 100 feet when the victim came into contact with the side of the train, and she did not appear to have been caught in the doors, according to Tarek. By Alison Fox and Vincent Barone alison.fox@amny.com, vin.barone@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.