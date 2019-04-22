LATEST PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Transit

Subway rider killed in 'horrible' dragging incident at Union Square

The unidentified victim, who was pulled beneath a southbound No. 6 train, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified woman was standing on the platform

An unidentified woman was standing on the platform at the Union Square station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when she was pulled underneath a southbound No. 6 train, police said. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Alison Fox and Vincent Barone alison.fox@amny.com, vin.barone@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

An MTA spokesman on Monday called the death of a 21-year-old woman who police said appeared to be dragged by a train a "horrible and very uncommon incident." 

The woman, who was not identified, was standing on the platform at the Union Square station at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when she was pulled underneath a southbound No. 6 train, police said. Eyewitnesses told investigators that the woman appeared to be dragged by the train, but it wasn't immediately clear how that happened. 

The woman was found underneath the train with severe body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene. 

On Monday, MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said the MTA and the NYPD were investigating the incident.

It appeared the train had already been moving for more than 100 feet when the victim came into contact with the side of the train, and she did not appear to have been caught in the doors, according to Tarek.

Alison
By Alison Fox and Vincent Barone alison.fox@amny.com, vin.barone@amny.com @AlisonFox

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Participants strolled along Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Easter parade and bonnet festival in NYC
Upper East Side resident Dave Mitchell wears a Bunnies and bonnets: Must-see Easter parade photos
On Thursday, an NYPD officer was shot and Cop shot in confrontation, suspect dead: NYPD
NYPD Officer Justin Vartanian was released Friday from NYPD officer shot in Manhattan released from hospital
Sunrise in Redwood National Park These 9 photos will help you relax on Stress Awareness Day