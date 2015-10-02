Weekend MTA service changes for Oct. 3-4, 2015

Only six subway lines will have construction work this week.

Only six subway lines will have construction work this week due to the stormy weather and possible impact of Hurricane Joaquin. To get the most up to date information, visit www.mta.info or www.mta.info/weekender.

3

At all times until late October 2015, 3 trains skip Rockaway Ave. and Van Siclen Ave. in both directions. Use free shuttle buses instead.

For service to/from Rockaway Ave., use shuttle buses to/from the Saratoga Ave. station at all times. B60 customers can transfer to/from shuttle buses at Rockaway Ave.

For service to/from Van Siclen Ave., use shuttle buses to/from the Pennsylvania Ave. station at all times.

Free transfer is available with MetroCard.

4

At all times until late October 2015, 4 trains skip Rockaway Ave. and Van Siclen Ave. in both directions.

A

At all times until winter 2016, Far Rockaway/Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 80 St.

For service to this station, take the Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 88 St. and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

For service from this station, take a Brooklyn-bound A to Grant Ave. and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

E

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run local from Roosevelt Ave. to 71 Ave.

F

At all times until fall 2015, Jamaica-179 St. bound F trains skip Ditmas Ave.

For service to this station, take the Jamaica-179 St. bound F to Church Ave. and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. bound F.

For service from this station, take a Coney Island-bound F to 18 Ave. and transfer to a Jamaica-179 St bound F.

At all times until winter 2015, Jamaica-179 St. bound F trains skip Avenue X.

For service to this station, take the Jamaica-bound F to Avenue U and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F.

For service from this station, take a Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. bound F to Neptune Ave. and transfer to a Jamaica-179 St. bound F.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Jamaica-179 St. bound F trains run express from W4 St. Washington Square to 34 St-Herald Square.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Jamaica-179 St. bound F trains run local from Roosevelt Ave to Forest Hills-71 Ave.

R

From 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, R service is extended to the Jamaica-179 St. F station.