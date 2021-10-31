Quantcast
EU, U.S. say they took steps to re-establish trade flows in steel and aluminium

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen looks on during a joint statement about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The United States and the European Union on Sunday took steps to re-establish transatlantic trade flows in steel and aluminum, and address the challenges in the sector, they said in a joint statement.

As a part of that partnership, they intend to negotiate a global arrangement to address carbon intensity and global overcapacity, they said on Sunday.

“The United States will not apply section 232 duties and will allow duty-free importation steel and aluminum from the EU at a historical-based volume and the EU will suspend related tariffs on U.S. products”, they said.

