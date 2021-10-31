EU, U.S. say they took steps to re-establish trade flows in steel and aluminium

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The United States and the European Union on Sunday took steps to re-establish transatlantic trade flows in steel and aluminum, and address the challenges in the sector, they said in a joint statement.

As a part of that partnership, they intend to negotiate a global arrangement to address carbon intensity and global overcapacity, they said on Sunday.

“The United States will not apply section 232 duties and will allow duty-free importation steel and aluminum from the EU at a historical-based volume and the EU will suspend related tariffs on U.S. products”, they said.