New York City mayoral candidates include incumbent Mayor

New York City mayoral candidates include incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio, Paul Massey, center, and state Sen. Tony Avella. (Credit: Jeff Bachner; Massey for Mayor campaign; Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

Paul Massey, who announced plans to run for What we know about Paul Massey, candidate for NYC mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane De Blasio endorsed by Eric Adams, David Dinkins Hillary Clinton would win the New York City Poll: Hillary Clinton would beat de Blasio in mayoral election

Comments