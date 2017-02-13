The race for the city’s mayor is heating up as New Yorkers get ready to cast their votes in the fall. Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for re-election, but he isn’t without competition, including everyone from a state senator to a former Jets player.

Here is a rundown of the players who have declared their candidacy with the city’s Campaign Finance Board:

Bill de Blasio The incumbent mayor has started racking up endorsements from unions and fellow politicians. In 2016, he secured endorsements from leaders including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, and also got the backing of 32BJ SEIU, the largest union of property-service workers in the country. In his four years, de Blasio has been praised for accomplishments including the rollout of free universal pre-kindergarten, additional affordable housing and record-low crime rates, but he has been criticized for the rise in homelessness as well as state and federal investigations into campaign fundraising practices. (Credit: Jeff Bachner) The incumbent mayor has started racking up endorsements from unions and fellow politicians. In 2016, he secured endorsements from leaders including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, and also got the backing of 32BJ SEIU, the largest union of property-service workers in the country. In his four years, de Blasio has been praised for accomplishments including the rollout of free universal pre-kindergarten, additional affordable housing and record-low crime rates, but he has been criticized for the rise in homelessness as well as state and federal investigations into campaign fundraising practices. (Credit: Jeff Bachner)

Tony Avella State Sen. Tony Avella once served as an aide to former Mayors Ed Koch and David Dinkins, and was elected to the City Council before moving on to state politics. He lives in Whitestone, Queens. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) State Sen. Tony Avella once served as an aide to former Mayors Ed Koch and David Dinkins, and was elected to the City Council before moving on to state politics. He lives in Whitestone, Queens. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Paul Massey Paul Massey is a real estate executive who moved to the city from Westchester County, and has billed himself as a "non-politician." (Credit: Massey for Mayor campaign) Paul Massey is a real estate executive who moved to the city from Westchester County, and has billed himself as a "non-politician." (Credit: Massey for Mayor campaign)

Jimmy McMillan The candidate who became famous for his Rent is Too Damn High Party is trying his hand at politics again. While McMillan announced his retirement from politics in December 2015, he vowed to give it another go in December 2016, tweeting that the "announcement I'm running for Mayor in 2017 is my Christmas gift to the people. Tell everybody." (Credit: Getty Images / Audrey C. Tiernan ) The candidate who became famous for his Rent is Too Damn High Party is trying his hand at politics again. While McMillan announced his retirement from politics in December 2015, he vowed to give it another go in December 2016, tweeting that the "announcement I'm running for Mayor in 2017 is my Christmas gift to the people. Tell everybody." (Credit: Getty Images / Audrey C. Tiernan )

Sal Albanese The former city councilman and public school teacher wants to fight "to reform our government so that it better represents average New Yorkers." Albanese ran for mayor three times: in 2013, 2000, and 1997. (Credit: Jennifer S. Altman) The former city councilman and public school teacher wants to fight "to reform our government so that it better represents average New Yorkers." Albanese ran for mayor three times: in 2013, 2000, and 1997. (Credit: Jennifer S. Altman)

Michael Basch In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, Michael Basch worked as an organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. He grew up in California and got his start in business as a barista for the Coffee Bean at 16 years old. Basch eventually went on to oversee two territories of the company as a district manager, according to his LinkedIn profile . (Credit: Masha Maltsava — @masha.photo — masha@itsmasha.com) In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, Michael Basch worked as an organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. He grew up in California and got his start in business as a barista for the Coffee Bean at 16 years old. Basch eventually went on to oversee two territories of the company as a district manager, according to his LinkedIn profile . (Credit: Masha Maltsava — @masha.photo — masha@itsmasha.com)

Michel Faulkner The clergyman, who grew up in Washington, D.C., played for Virginia Tech and spent one season with the New York Jets from 1981 to 1982. He then moved back to the city in 1988. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia) The clergyman, who grew up in Washington, D.C., played for Virginia Tech and spent one season with the New York Jets from 1981 to 1982. He then moved back to the city in 1988. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia)

Richard 'Bo' Dietl Richard 'Bo' Dietl is a private investigator and a former NYPD detective. In 1986 he ran for Congress under the Republican and Conservative parties but lost. (Credit: Getty Imagess / Stephen Lovekin) Richard 'Bo' Dietl is a private investigator and a former NYPD detective. In 1986 he ran for Congress under the Republican and Conservative parties but lost. (Credit: Getty Imagess / Stephen Lovekin)

