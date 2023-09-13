Nominations open for 2024 NYC Top Workplaces

Nominations are now being accepted for 2024 Top Workplaces in New York City.

In the competition for talent, Top Workplaces celebrates the companies that are getting it right.

For the fourth year, amNewYork Metro and Schneps Media are honoring quality workplace culture in New York City. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the five boroughs are eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 20. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to amny.com/nominate or call 917-722-6928.

Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the New York City Top Workplaces award. Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed from September to December.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement. The campaign results will be published in mid 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

For 2023, 41 employers in New York City were featured as Top Workplaces. Surveys went out to 16,179 employees in the five boroughs, and 9,106 responded.