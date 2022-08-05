Parks Department to undergo negotiated concession process for Loeb Boathouse

The NYC Parks Department announced that it plans to enter into a negotiated concession process in order to identify and enter into an agreement with a new operator for the operation, renovation and maintenance of a restaurant, snack bar and rowboat rental at Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse.

Located on the eastern shore of 72nd Street Lake in Central Park, the current operator of Loeb Boathouse filed a notice with the city in July that it would shut down for good in October 2022. Parks has since engaged in negotiations with the concessionaire to allow catered events to continue until Dec. 31, 2022 and amending the agreement to allow the concession to end prior to its original termination date.

In order to find a new operator for the space, Parks will be utilizing the negotiated concession process, rather than a competitive sealed proposal process. The concession will be operated pursuant to a license issued by Parks, and no leasehold or other proprietary right will be offered. Whoever is selected will be expected to act in good faith to seek to accommodate any events already booked at the facility with the current concessionaire. The concession is projected to expire no more than 10 years from the commencement date.

Originally constructed in 1952, Loeb Boathouse has been a staple of Central Park for decades. The space has a dining room that opens onto the lake and has accordion-style glass windows that fold back for the warmer seasons. The building also has an indoor bar with a stone fireplace, a snack bar with indoor and outdoor access and seating, restrooms for customers and the public, an enclosed courtyard and a Lake Room for special events. Rowboats are also rented from an outdoor kiosk with boats stored on a series of wooden docks.

Any improvements made are subject to approval by the Public Design Commission and Landmark Commission.

Those who are interested or would like more information concerning the concession may contact Andrew Coppola, Senior Project Manager for the Revenue Division, at (212) 360-3454 or via e-mail at Andrew.Coppola@parks.nyc.gov by Aug. 19, 2022. After that date, there will be a process for the submission of proposals and Parks will evaluate the proposals on the bases of capital investment, improvement and designs; operating experience; financial capability; planned operations; and fee offer.