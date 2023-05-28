Ask the MTA | Why the G train is short, and upcoming ADA upgrades to Brooklyn station

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: Why is the G Train so short? I find myself constantly having to run the platform to catch the train. — Demaris H., Maspeth

A: It’s true G trains are shorter than average at 302.5 feet – or five cars – long. Because of this, all stations along the line have signage directing customers to specific stopping locations along the platform. We’ve also followed increased frequency on the G since its riders make an above-average number of transfers.

Lengthening trains would require decreasing frequency because we do not have enough subway cars to run longer G trains on the current schedules. That would be bad for customers, and lead to uneven loading at the transfer points since you’d have more transferring riders per train.

Still, we are determined to shorten wait times. Thanks to the recently passed New York State budget, the MTA now has funds to increase off-peak G service. Starting on July 2, weekend G service will run more frequently, and we plan to boost weekday midday G service starting in December.

We are also investing in the G line to make service more reliable. This past December, we awarded a contract to install a modern communications-based train control system on the G line to replace signals installed in the 1930s when the G line first opened. – Glenn Lunden, Deputy Chief – Rail Planning, New York City Transit

Q: When will platform repairs and ADA work be completed at the Metropolitan Ave station on the crosstown line? Theo W., Bushwick

A: The work at Metropolitan Ave should be completed sometime this fall. When it’s done, customers will be able to enjoy a fully accessible station with brand new elevators, raised boarding areas, and braille signs, not to mention new public staircases and artwork, all more resilient to floods and extreme weather. We look forward to cutting the ribbon on this important project. – Jamie Torres-Springer, President, MTA Construction and Development

Q: I’m a big fan of the capacity tracking feature on the MTA TrainTime app. Is this information available on the MTA website? Sophie S., Mount Vernon

A: The TrainTime app is the most user-friendly place to see this information, but you can also find real-time train car capacity data – as well as schedule progress and track departure numbers – on the MTA website at traintime.mta.info. – Will Fisher, MTA Head of Special Projects

Q: I’m a train enthusiast and want to know which line has the longest distance between stops? Phil T., Chelsea

A: The longest distance in the subway system between consecutive stations, at 3.5 miles, can be found on the A line between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Broad Channel across Jamaica Bay in Queens. The longest ride between stops measured by time, however, is on the A and D lines between 59 St-Columbus Circle and 125 St in Manhattan – a nonstop stretch lasting eight minutes. – Bill Amarosa, Vice President – Operations Support, New York City Transit