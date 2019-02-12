There are a lot of things you could spend $100 on — rent, concert tickets, subway fares... and a meatball the size of your fist.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse is promoting an extravagant offering for National Meatball Day (March 9). For $100, diners get a Wagyu beef meatball made with truffle Caciocavallo cheese, foie gras and winter truffles that has been drenched in a creamy shallot and champagne sauce.

While it is above average size for a meatball, it's more about quality than quantity here.

Davio's also entices meatballers with a wine pairing, offering a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo.

The $100 meatball became a regular menu item after last year's National Meatball Day offering. On any weekend, there are about 20 to 50 orders and the chef prepares about 50 per night, Friday through Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant.

If you're not willing to hand over a wad of cash for this baby, you can still order the restaurant's signature American Kobe beef meatballs, which are only $15. That's chump change.

