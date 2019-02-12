Eat and Drink The $100 meatball never left at Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse The ball itself is made of truffle Caciocavallo cheese, foie gras and winter truffles. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse is still offering its $100 meatball, which is the size of a human fist. Photo Credit: Davio's Manhattan By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated February 12, 2019 12:35 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email There are a lot of things you could spend $100 on — rent, concert tickets, subway fares... and a meatball the size of your fist. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse is promoting an extravagant offering for National Meatball Day (March 9). For $100, diners get a Wagyu beef meatball made with truffle Caciocavallo cheese, foie gras and winter truffles that has been drenched in a creamy shallot and champagne sauce. While it is above average size for a meatball, it's more about quality than quantity here. Davio's also entices meatballers with a wine pairing, offering a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo. The $100 meatball became a regular menu item after last year's National Meatball Day offering. On any weekend, there are about 20 to 50 orders and the chef prepares about 50 per night, Friday through Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant. If you're not willing to hand over a wad of cash for this baby, you can still order the restaurant's signature American Kobe beef meatballs, which are only $15. That's chump change. Davio's is at 447 Lexington Ave. and can be reached at 212-661-4810. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.